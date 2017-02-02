A mentor shares her experiences in local program

Feb 2, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the February 3, 2017 edition

January was National Mentoring Month. Heather McSween, a mentor in the Melrose Alliance Against Violence’s (MAAV) Melrose CARES Community Mentoring Program, shares her personal experience in the program, which matches volunteer adults with middle school students in need of ongoing guidance and support. Mentors and their mentees meet in both group settings and one-on-one for the duration of the program, which typically last one year. The purpose of the Mentoring Program is to help students develop resiliency and to help them in making positive life choices.

By HEATHER McSWEEN

MELROSE — Kate, a seventh grader and I, were matched through MAAV’s mentoring program a little over a year ago and have spent a lot of time together building a relationship. Over the past year, we’ve had many special adventures, but one of our outings that took place during the beginning phase of our relationship stands out in my mind.

Last April, we spent an early spring afternoon walking around the Mass Audubon Sanctuary in Ipswich. It was a very grey day, drizzling and cold. I didn’t yet know Kate that well, so I was afraid that spending time outdoors in this weather would not go over well with her and I was a little nervous about the choice. I was pleasantly surprised when she embraced the adventure, as we put on our boots and raincoats and set off down the Audubon trails armed with bird seed and a camera.

We had only taken a few steps when we noticed a variety of small birds flying towards us with determination. We stood still and Kate held out her hand filled with seed. The birds quickly sensed her friendly nature and landed on her hand for a quick treat. The smile on Kate’s face was so warm and bright that I completely forgot we were both freezing! We spent the next few hours wandering around, feeding birds, venturing down trails, getting a little lost and taking pictures. Conversation is never lacking between us, but I don’t really remember what we discussed that day. What I remember the most is Kate’s smile and delight at feeding the birds and seeing a herd of deer. I have very fond memories of that day and feel that we really started to bond that afternoon. We recently started a scrapbook of our adventures and the pages from that day are really special.

I first joined the mentoring program to fulfill a personal desire to give back to the community where I grew up. I entered it hoping that I would build a nice relationship with my mentee, make a difference and have some fun. I feel as though I’ve accomplished this and for this I am grateful. I have to say that the nicest surprise from this experience is how much the program has given back to me. Spending time with Kate always leaves me in a better frame of mind. She has brought so much joy in to my life and I am forever grateful to Kate, her parents, and to Alison Bryer, who coordinates the mentoring program, for granting me the opportunity to be part of it.