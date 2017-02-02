Henry Pedersen, 90

Feb 2, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 2, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Henry Pedersen, 90, of Wakefield and formerly of Malden, died peacefully Wednesday, February 1.

He was born in Boston on January 29, 1927 and was the son of the late Luis and Margaret (Rizzo) Pedersen.

Mr. Pedersen was raised in East Boston and was retired from Delta Airlines. He was a proud veteran and served with the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Furse, during World War II. He had been a Malden resident for 42 years before making his home in Wakefield.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Jean A. (Carrazza). He was the loving father of Henry Pedersen Jr. of NH and his wife Donna (Fitzgerald), Donna D’Addario of Wakefield and her late husband Michael, Laura Ledin of Wakefield and her husband Greg, and the late Sandra Pedersen. He was the brother of Peggy Zucco of Melrose, the late Ralph Pedersen, Bobby Pedersen and Eleanor Ryan. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

His funeral will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave.. Wakefield on Saturday, February 4, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends invited to attend.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

