Vinnie M. Testa, 83

Feb 2, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 2, 2017 edition.

MIDDLETON — Vinnie Michael Testa, 83, of Middleton and formerly of Wakefield, died January 31, 2017 at home in the loving care of his family.

He was born in Revere and grew up in Wakefield.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Irene (LeBlanc) Testa; a daughter, Alicia Caritano; his granddaughter, Daria Caritano; a grandson, Vincent Testa, and his brother Carl Testa and sister Mary Marana. He is predeceased by a son, Vinny Testa, Jr.

A natural entrepreneur, Vinnie owned numerous businesses, including Testa Construction, Inc., which for many years specialized in commercial as well as residential construction throughout Boston and the North Shore. Vinnie will be remembered as a man who sought perfection in his work and for his immense compassion and generosity to his immediate and extended family.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church and the family would love for everyone to attend a luncheon after the service at Rosaria Restaurant in Saugus.

Further details at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.