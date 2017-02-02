Grapplers secure second in M.L. Freedom division

Feb 2, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Take down Watertown after fifth place showing at M.L. Tournament

WATERTOWN — In Wakefield’s final Middlesex League Freedom division dual meet of the wrestling season, the Warriors wrapped up second place in the league standings with a 43-27 triumph over Watertown last night at Watertown High School.

Wakefield wrapped up league competition with a 3-1-0 record and finished second to Melrose in the league standings. Overall, the Warriors currently have an 18-4-0 record.

The dual meet was held after Wakefield finished fifth in the Middlesex League Tournament which was held on Saturday at the Charbonneau Field House.

Watertown Meet

The Red Raiders got three of their five victories in the lighter weight classes, but Wakefield’s nine wins came later in the meet.

CJ Hagen, a freshman, earned six points for the Warriors at the 106 lb. weight class as he pinned Jose Agillar at 2:50.

Watertown won the next three weight classes and all were by fall.

At 113, junior Chris Alves was defeated by Nick Stanizzi at 47 seconds.

Aidan Armstrong, a sophomore, was beaten by EJ Theodore at 3:40.

At 126, Brock Johnson, a freshman, was taken by Sam Leitner at 3:47.

Jake Goodchild, a junior, got three points back for Wakefield at the 132 bout. Goodchild pulled out a 7-4 decision over Sabir Hussain.

Wakefield then got a win by pin as senior captain Jack Spicer defeated Connor Walsh at 5:57 of the 138 contest.

At 145, Watertown’s Rodrigo Mososco accepted a forfeit before the Warriors won the next three matches at 152, 160, and 170.

At 152, Matt Murdocca, a senior, prevailed by major decision (12-4) against Van Athonopulos.

Junior Kevin Tran pinned Joe Beagan at 5:10 of the 160 bout.

Mike Yirrell, a sophomore, pulled out a 6-1decision at 170 as he beat Parsa Medhati.

Watertown’s final points came at 182 as senior James Connors lost a 1-0 decision to Juan Morales.

At 195, junior Aiden Coleman accepted a forfeit. Wakefield then won the final two contests at 220 and 285. At 220, sophomore Derek DiMascio won a 7-4 decision against Tim Tat. At 285, senior Anthony Denham pinned Maxim Noe at 1:20.

M.L. Tournament

The Warriors were the host team and secured fifth overall out of eight teams with 129 points. Wakefield had one second place performance, three third places, and sixth fifth place performances in the showcase.

Winchester won the tournament with 283 points, while Melrose was second with 279.5 points. Arlington (243 points) and Lexington (146 points) were third and fourth overall.

Reading (125 points), Wilmington (107 points), and Belmont (52 points) finished sixth, seventh, and eighth.

At the 138 lb. weight class, Jack Spicer, a senior captain, captured second overall. Spicer won by fall at 4:43 against Belmont’s Max Dionne and then won a 7-2 decision against Arlington’s Suraj Malvo. In the title bout, the senior was pinned by Lexington’s Lucas Aquirre at 1:43.

Jake Goodchild, a junior, finished third overall at the 132 weight class with a 3-1 record. Goodchild pulled out an 8-6 decision over Winchester’s Paul Constantine. He then lost by major decision (8-0) to Reading’s Trevor Morton. Goodchild rebounded with a win by pin at 38 seconds against Wilmington’s Josh Fitzler. The junior then took down Constantine at 2:42 in the third place match.

Wakefield also earned a third place finish at the 170 lb. weight class. Yirrell scored a 6-2 decision over Arlington’s Mike Doherty. To get to that contest, the sophomore pinned Winchester’s Adrian Stone at 4:45 and then won by fall at 2:27 against Melrose’s Josh Roderick. Yirrell lost a 7-4 decision to Wilmington’s Sam Jennings. The sophomore then scored an 8-5 decision against Belmont’s Bryson Lipson to get into the third place match.

The other third place showing came from Dan Dimeglio, a senior, at 285. Dimeglio lost by fall to Wilmington’s Paxton Cook at 3:09. The senior then pinned teammate Denham at 2:43. In the third place bout, Dimeglio scored a 4-1 decision over Winchester’s Jason Provenzano.

Denham also placed at the 285 lb. weight class as he took fifth overall. Denham lost by fall to Melrose’s Jacob Fortier at 4:33. After losing to Dimeglio, Denham pinned Melrose’s Eric Pimentel at 1:06 in the fifth place contest.

At 126, Johnson placed fifth with a 3-2 record. The freshman dropped a 5-3 decision to Reading’s Zach Aronis. Johnson then won by fall over Wilmington’s Alex Stearns at 2:06 and by a 5-2 decision over Wilmington’s Ethan Karnesky. Johnson then lost by fall to Winchester’s Ethan Graylin at 45 seconds. In the fifth place bout, Johnson won by fall over Aronis at 1:43.

Murdocca, a senior, placed fifth at 152 with a 3-2 record. The senior dropped a 6-3 decision to Winchester’s Peter Gallagher. Murdocca then defeated Melrose’s Louis Izzi by a 7-1 decision and won by fall at 58 seconds against Lexington’s Gino Callahan. After dropping a 3-2 decision to Gallagher in the rematch, Murdocca pulled out a 5-1 decision against Wilmington’s Patrick Carroll in the fifth place contest.

Tran secured a fifth place finish at the 160 weight class with an 8-4 decision against Arlington’s David Lopes. Tran pulled out a 9-2 decision over Winchester’s Arcand Arnold and then scored a 6-4 decision over Reading’s David Oliver. The junior then lost by fall to Melrose’s Cam Rosie at 1:44 and dropped a 3-2 decision to Reading’s Dan Graham which resulted in him wrestling in the fifth place bout.

At 195, Coleman earned a fifth place with a 2-2 record. Coleman won by fall over Arlington’s Josh Latin at 1:07. The junior then dropped a 4-0 decision to Lexington’s Jon Stix. Coleman then lost a 10-6 decision to Winchester’s Sam Lee. In the fifth place match, Coleman pinned Lotin at 1:19.

DiMascio placed fifth overall at the 220 weight class. DiMascio dropped a 5-4 decision to Melrose’s Collin Casey and then lost by fall to Winchester’s Omar Grant. The sophomore then scored a 9-4 decision over Reading’s Nick Frongillo.

There were Warrior wrestlers that competed and didn’t place in the meet as well.

At the 106 weight class, Hagen went 1-2. Hagen lost by fall to Belmont’s Mitzuki Kobayashi at 5:29. Hagen then pinned Reading’s Ryan Yangle at 40 seconds. The freshman then lost by fall to Wilmington’s Jacob Bernard.

Alves went 0-2 at 113. Alves lost by fall to Arlington’s Paul Sangkakom at 40 seconds and then was pinned by Lexington’s Caleb Ng at 56 seconds.

At 120, Armstrong went 1-2. Armstrong was pinned by Winchester’s Dion Kourafalos at 56 seconds. The sophomore then won by fall over Wilmington’s Ryan Martin at 26 seconds. Armstrong then lost by fall to Winchester’s John Abbott at 2:19.

Steve McDonough, a freshman, also competed the 138 lb. weight class. McDonough went 0-2 as he lost by fall to Wilmington’s John Cox at 39 seconds and by pin at 18 seconds to Winchester’s Adam Derrouche.

Freshman Josh White competed at 145 and went 0-2. He was pinned by Melrose’s Mike Calvert at 19 seconds and then lost by fall to Belmont’s Mody Abdel-Salam at 2:28.

Also competing at 170 was Matt Juneau, a freshman. Juneau was pinned by Doherty at 28 seconds and then lost by fall to Melrose’s Josh Roderick.

Connors went 0-2 at 182 and lost by pin in both. The first was at 1:57 to Arlington’s Ben Jacey and the second was at Wilmington’s Nick Kullman.

At 195, freshman Sam Valenti went 0-2. Valenti lost by fall to Arlington’s Josh Bowens at 26 seconds. He then was pinned at 2:37 by Lotin.

Wakefield has a pair of dual meets tomorrow night at 5 p.m. at the Galvin Middle School Gymnasium when it takes on Georgetown and Cohasset.