Local Democrats caucus Feb. 25

Feb 2, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 2, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Registered Democrats in Wakefield will be holding a caucus on Saturday, February 25, at The Savings Bank, 357 Main St., Wakefield in the downstairs conference room.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and caucus will begin at 10 a.m.

The Wakefield Democrats will elect 14 delegates and four alternates for the 2017 Massachusetts Democratic Convention, where Democrats from across Massachusetts will gather to adopt a new party platform.

The Convention will be held on Saturday, June 3, at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell.

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Wakefield, and the Democratic Committee welcomes all eligible participants.

Any person who is not 18 years of age at the time of the caucus but will be by the 2018 primary date (September 11, 2018) may pre-register to vote with their Town Clerk.

In the spirit of inclusion, youth, minorities, and people with disabilities who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be add-on delegates, either at their caucus or online at www.massdems.org.

The WDTC will be holding their monthly meeting at 9:00 am prior to the caucus. If you are interested in learning more about us, please join us or contact:

Janet Schuchter, Chair, WDTC, 781-640-0370 or Jschuchter@verizon.net