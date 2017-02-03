Joseph J. D’Alessandro, 94

Feb 3, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 3, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Joseph J. D’Alessandro, 94, a lifelong resident of Wakefield, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, following declining health.

He was born on January 19, 1923 to the late Felice and Suzie (Evangelista) D’Alessandro.

Joseph attended school in Wakefield before enlisting in the U.S. Army where he served in Company E out of Wakefield. Joseph was the last surviving member of Company E and saw action in the Southeast Asia campaign and also at Guadalcanal, during World War II. He was awarded a Bronze Star for his service, and attained the rank of Sergeant.

Mr. D’Alessandro worked for the U.S. Postal Service both as a mail carrier and clerk in the Wakefield office. He retired after a career of 39 years.

Joe had a long and bountiful life. He had a loving wife and children, took great pride in his house, yard and gardens, his weekly lottery tickets and occasional winnings were a source of pleasure, his love affair with Kane’s plain donuts was well-known, and with the exception of his final years he had good health.

He had much happiness in his life and brought much happiness and laughter to those around him.

He was the loving husband of Josephine H. (Benedetto) D’Alessandro who predeceased him in 2005. He was the loving father of Sheila A. D’Alessandro of Plymouth, Joseph J. D’Alessandro Jr. of Melrose and Thomas A. D’Alessandro of Wakefield. He is also survived by his grandson, Thomas D’Alessandro Jr. and his wife Melissa and granddaughters, Olivia and Evelyn of West Newbury. He is survived by his sister Camella Fondini. Joe was preceded in death by his brothers Anthony, Phil, John, and his sister Theresa.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service in the funeral home starting at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.