Woburn gets the early jump on boy skaters

Feb 3, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Warriors drop 5-2 contest

Published in the February 3, 2017 edition.

WOBURN — The Wakefield Memorial High and Woburn High boys’ hockey teams had similar records headed into Wednesday night’s Middlesex League crossover game at the O’Brien Rink and both clubs viewed the game as a winnable one.

But the Warriors surrendered two goals within the first five minutes of the contest and never recovered as they dropped a 5-2 contest.

Wakefield, which fell to 2-11-2 overall and 0-8-2 in the Middlesex league Freedom division, again spotted a foe a couple of goals early. While the Warriors got one back before the end of the first period, they gave up two more in the middle frame and were behind by a 4-1 tally at the second intermission. Each team lit the lamp once in the third for the final score.

Senior forward Christian Brinkley scored the first two Tanner goals at 3:21 and 5:18. Alex Brinkley, a junior forward, and Luke Anderson, a senior forward, assisted on both goals.

Wakefield got one tally back before the end of the period as senior captain Pat Leary beat senior goalie Tommy Ferullo at 13:55. Senior forward PJ Iannuzzi earned the assist as the Warriors trailed 2-1 after the first period.

The Tanners (3-8-1, 2-6-1) lit the lamp twice against sophomore goalie Justin Harding in the second period with the first Woburn goal coming at 1:52. Alex Brinkley scored with Christian Brinkley and Anderson earning the assists.

Woburn’s second goal of the second period came at 12:07 and came with a man advantage. Tyler Manzi, a junior forward, scored the goal with Alex Brinkley earning the assist.

Wakefield had a 5-on-3 advantage when it scored its second goal at 7:02 of the third period. Sophomore forward Tom Harrington scored with sophomore defenseman Jake Regan and senior captain David Melanson notching the two assists.

The Warriors stayed on the power play as they had 5-on-4. But instead of them inching closer, the Tanners scored a shorthanded goal at 7:53. Alex Brinkley scored his second goal of the game unassisted which accounted for the 5-2 final.

Wakefield takes on Stoneham on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the Stoneham Arena. The Warriors will be the home team for the contest and wear their home white jerseys.

—–

At O’Brien Rink, Woburn

WAKEFIELD……..1 0 1 — 2

Woburn…………….2 2 1 — 5

—–

First Period — Wob, C.Brinkley (A.Brinkley, Anderson) 3:21. Wob, C.Brinkley (A. Brinkley, Anderson) 5:18. Wak, Leary (Iannuzzi) 13:55. Penalties — Wob, Warwick (elbowing) 6:22.

Second Period — Wob, A.Brinkley (C.Brinkley, Anderson) 1:52. Wob, Manzi (A.Brinkley) 12:07 (pp). Penalties — Wak, Lucey (hooking) 9:29. Wak, Veerman (roughing) 11:10; Wob, Nicholas (hooking) 13:43.

Third Period — Wak, Harrington (Regan, Melanson) 7:02 (pp). Wob, A.Brinkley (un.) 7:53 (sh). Penalties — Wob, Anderson (holding) 5:49; Wob, D’Arrigo (hooking) 6:54; Wob, Sullivan (roughing) 15:00.

Power Plays — Wakefield 1 for 4. Woburn 1 for 2.

Goalies — Wak, Harding. Woburn, Ferullo.