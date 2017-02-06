Kirk M. Moran, 85

Feb 6, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 6, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Kirk M. Moran, 85, of Wakefield died Friday, February 3, in Stoneham after a long period of failing health.

He was born in Springfield on November 26, 1931 and was the son of the late Maurice and Jane (Chamberlin) Moran.

He came to Wakefield as a freshman in high school and went on to stand out in baseball and basketball, where he earned four letters before graduating in 1950. After graduation he was signed as a pitcher by the Major League Baseball Brooklyn Dodgers. He played in the Dodgers system in Florida and New York for over two seasons.

He ramained an avid sports fan and while his sons were growing up he volunteered as a coach in the Wakefield Little League and Babe Ruth baseball league and also youth basketball. Mr. Moran was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and served with the U.S. Coast Guard. He was retired from the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School of Wakefield.

Mr. Moran is survived by his wife of 61 years, Grace L. (Pastorello) Moran; his two sons, Kirk M. Moran of Danvers and Gary W. Moran and his wife Elizabeth of Peabody. He was the step-grandfather of James Lisk and his wife Jamie and the step-great grandfather of Hayes and Jack. He is also survived by his sister Nancy Viera and her husband Thomas as well as many nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Tuesday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.