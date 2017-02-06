Wrestlers set a new WMHS record for dual meet victories

Feb 6, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Sweep quad-meet for a 21-win season

Published in the February 6, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Memorial High wrestling team’s had some great seasons in the history of the program and the Warriors have posted many dual meet victories in some of those years.

But none of those dual meet records will top the 2016-17 squad.

Wakefield broke a school record for dual meet wins in a season as it swept a quad meet on Friday night at the Galvin Middle School Gymasium. The 21 victories is the most since the 19 posted the by the 1998 Warriors.

Wakefield finished the dual meet season with a 21-4 overall record as it defeated Pentucket, 48-26, Georgetown/ipswich, 37-36, and Cohasset, 46-17.

Pentucket Meet

The Warriors won eight out of the 14 weight classes to prevail against the Chieftains.

Freshman CJ Hagen won by forfeit at 106 before Pentucket and Wakefield traded pins at the 113 and 120 lb. weight classes. At 113, junior Chris Alves was pinned by Sam Marchant at 2:52. At 120, Aidan Armstrong, a sophomore, earned six points against Jake Slevoski at 3:55.

Brock Johnson, a freshman, accepted a forfeit at 126 before junior Jake Goodchild and senior captain Jack Spicer posted victories by pin at the 132 and 138 bouts. Goodchild defeated Chris Legacy at 3:17 and Spicer beat Ethan Murray at 3:08.

At 145, freshman Steve McDonough was pinned by Korey Scheffen at 1:46.

Kevin Tran, a junior, pinned Matt Holmes at 3:53 of the 152 match.

Senior captain Matt Murdocca was pinned by Jason Young at 3:17 of the 160 contest.

Mike Yirrell, a sophomore, pinned Andrew Gould at 5:14 of the 170 weight class.

Pentucket then won three matches in a row by pin at 182, 195, and 220. James Connors, a senior, was pinned by Peter D’Agastino at 1:26 of the 182 bout. At 195, junior Aiden Coleman lost to Kalon Boston at 3:32. In the 220 match, Derek DiMascio, a sophomore, was defeated by Devin Young at 5:05.

At 285, senior Dan Dimeglio won by pin over Jacob Luke at 4:38.

Georgetown/Ipswich Meet

The Warriors were involved in a nail-biter against the Georgetown/Ipswich co-operative team. It wasn’t until the second to last weight class, 285, before Wakefield got enough points to earn the win.

Anthony Denham, a senior, posted a win by pin at 48 seconds against Cam Dalley in the 285 bout.

Wakefield lost the last contest at 106 as Hagen was pinned by Tre Aulson at 2:22 which resulted in the one-point win.

Georgetown/Ipswich won the first three matches at the 113, 120, and 126 weight classes. Alves was pinned by Ian Forgitano at 1:29 of the 113 bout. Armstrong dropped a 5-2 decision to Troy Forgitano at 120. At 126, Dale Denham, a sophomore, was pinned by Josiah Krason at 1:18.

Wakefield then won the next three contests. Johnson won by a major decision (11-0) over Joe Teixeria at 132. At 138, Goodchild won by fall against Jai Yeaton at 44 seconds. Spicer then pulled out a 5-3 decision over Matt Mansfield at 145.

The visitors then won the next three weight classes. Murdocca dropped a 3-0 decision to John Blythe at 152. At 160, Tran was pinned by Charlie Koschivas at 3:25. Robbie Fossett, a freshman, was pinned by Mark Mansfield at 1:35 of the 170 match.

Yirrell accepted a forfeit at 182 before the Warriors had a pair of wins by fall at 195 and 220. At 195, Coleman took down Alex Manning at 3:02. At 220, DiMascio defeated Eric Bratland at 3:43.

Cohasset Meet

The Warriors cruised in their meet against Cohasett as they won nine out of the 13 weight classes contested.

Armstrong won by major decision (13-4) against Dan Nolan at 120. At 126, Johnson posted a 6-0 decision over Dan Varney.

Wakefield won by pin at the 132 lb. weight class and earned three points at 138. At 132, Goodchild took down Turner Martell at 2:13. Spicer then pulled out a 6-5 decision against Lado Tserelov at 138.

The next three weight classes were won by Skippers, two of which were by decision. At 145, freshman Josh White lost by pin at 1:32 to Aaron Froio. Murdocca then lost an 8-6 overtime decision to Mike Nolan at 152. At 160, Tran dropped an 8-3 decision to Grant Geumple.

Fossett earned his first varsity victory at 170 as he pinned Sam Fox at 3:16.

The Warriors then won by fall at the 182, 195, and 220 weight classes. Yirrell defeated Josh Rosen at 2:23 of the 182 bout. Coleman then beat Joe Donahue at 2:38 of the 195 contest. At 220, DiMascio took down Tyler Mulhern at 1:57.

After there was no contest at 285, Hagen was pinned by Adam Wilmott at 1:55 of the 106 lb. weight class.

At 113, Alves pinned Max Boye at 1:06 to wrap up the meet.

The Warriors will now get ready for the Div. 3 North sectional meet which is Saturday at 10 a.m. at Danvers High School.