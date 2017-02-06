WEF adult spelling bee March 3

Feb 6, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 6, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Educational Foundation (WEF) is proud to present the 1st annual team-based spelling bee on Friday, March 3rd at the Crystal Community Club, a collaborative team based event guaranteed to be a fun night out with friends!

Our Master of Ceremonies is Andrew Tetrault, assistant principal of the Galvin Middle School. Doors open at 6:45 p.m., the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment by DJ Mike Hartin and raffles will follow at approximately 9 p.m.

Fee to participate is $25 per person.

WEF is requesting to please designate a team leader to collect the fee for each teammate (6-10 people per team). Cash bar will be available and bring your own appetizers.

Registration forms are available online at wakefieldeducationalfoundation.org. Registration is available until Friday, February 24th. Space is limited so register early! Must be 21 years or older to attend. Register by scanning and emailing your registration form to info@wakefieldeducationalfoundation.org or mail to Wakefield Educational Foundation, PO Box 1752, Wakefield MA 01880. For more information contact Jen Theriault at jenhtheriault@comcast.net or 617-416-4554.

All proceeds of this event will support Wakefield Educational Foundation, a 501©(3) non-profit community based organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing the excellence in education experience offered to all students in the Wakefield Public School System.