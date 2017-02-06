Marblehead woman arrested DUI

WAKEFIELD — A 49-year-old Marblehead woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol late Saturday night after police received a report of a car being driven in an erratic manner on Lowell Street.

Office Matthew Chambers responded to the area just before midnight and observed a 2015 Honda CRV crossing the center line as it was being driven on Lowell Street. He pulled the SUV over near Drury Lane and while speaking with the driver he detected an odor of alcohol and slurred speech.

After conducting a series of field sobriety tests, Lisa B. Samora of 12 Lawrence Dr. in Marblehead was arrested on the OUI charge. She was additionally charged with a marked lanes violation.

—–

At about 1 p.m. on Friday, police received a report of bad checks being passed on Foundry Street.

—–

Just after 1 p.m. a citizen reported youths trespassing on the old Winship property on Mansion Road. It turned out to be workers employed by the bank that owns the vacant property.

—–

Police will summons a 23-year-old Woburn man to court for operating with a suspended license after an officer on on patrol on Parker Road observed a 1992 Chevy Camaro going through the “Stop” sign at Parker Road and Prospect Street. After pulling the car over, police determined that the man’s license to operate was suspended. He was also charged with failure to stop at a “Stop” sign and having an expired inspection sticker.

—–

The driver of a 2008 GMC box truck was taken to a local hospital by Action Ambulance with facial lacerations after losing control of the truck and hitting a utility pole at Harrison Avenue and Salem Street just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The Municipal Gas and Light Department responded and removed the pole from the truck. The Fire Department swept up debris and spread absorbent to soak up spilled vehicle fluids.

—–

Just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, a Greenwood Avenue resident reported damage to his fence overnight. The man said he had heard a loud bang the night before and later found the fence damaged, possibly by being hit by a vehicle.

—–

At about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a manager of the Dollar Tree store on Main Street reported finding a door to the store open. Police said that on security camera footage a white female can be seen entering the store just before closing on Friday night. The woman can then be seen leaving the store after closing at about 9:30 p.m. It is believed that she may have been in a back room of the store when it closed. Police said that it was undetermined if anything was taken.

—–

At about 3:40 p.m. a woman reported losing a diamond wedding ring in the area of Walgreens. Police retrieved the ring. The ring was returned to its owner after she was located and able to identify it.

—–

At about 4:15 p.m. the man who had reported possible hit and run damage to his fence on Greenwood Avenue called police and reported that a group of youths drove by his residence and took pictures before driving off. The homeowner believed that the incidents may be related. The matter remains under investigation.

—–

Police, firefighters and Action Ambulance responded to a motor vehicle accident on Salem Street at about 1 a.m. on Sunday. Police said that the accident actually occurred in Lynnfield near Route 128 Exit 43. Police said that the vehicles eventually made their way into Wakefield. When Wakefield Police arrived they found one man, who appeared to be intoxicated, standing outside one of the vehicles. Police said that they were unable to determine if the man had been driving or had been a passenger in the car. The car was off the road and turned off. He was taken into protective custody.

—–

At about 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, the owner of a 2005 Toyota Corolla reported a possible hit and run accident that had left damage to the driver’s side rear bumper.

—–

The Fire Department responded to 23 calls over the weekend, 18 of which were for medical aid.

At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters extinguished a fire in one of the wooden barrels in the downtown area.