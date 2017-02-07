Richard E. Sullivan, 88

Feb 7, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 7, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Richard E. Sullivan, 88, of Wakefield and formerly of Everett, died Sunday, February 5 at his residence.

Born in Everett on November 25, 1928, he was the son of the late Frederick A. and Olga (Herrstrom) Sullivan.

Mr. Sullivan was raised in Everett and was a graduate of Everett High School, after which he enlisted in the Navy and served during Vietnam.

He had been a Wakefield resident since 1972 and was a member of the First Parish Congregational Church where he was active in the church choir. He was also a member of the Wakefield Lodge of Elks.

He was the beloved husband of Barbara J. (Merrick) Sullivan. He was the loving father of Richard E. Sullivan Jr., Robert D. Sullivan, Thomas F. Sullivan and his wife Judy, and Cathy A. Boyages. He was the brother of Marion MacLeod, Betty Ianuzzi, Shirley Neagle, Kenneth Sullivan and the late Dorothy Harding and Frederick Sullivan. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held in the First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield on Thursday at 11.

Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery.

Visitation for relatives and friend will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.