Published in the February 7, 2017 edition.

READING — James A. Coogan, 82, of Reading passed away peacefully at home on February 3.

Jim was born in Somerville on November 4, 1934, to the late Richard F. and Emma L. (Donahue) Coogan.

Jim grew up in Somerville and attended Somerville High School where he excelled in football and baseball. He proudly served his country as a Lance Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.

In 1959, Jim married his wife, Virginia, and in 1966 they moved to Wakefield where they raised their family. Although he never forgot his hometown of Somerville, he came to think of Wakefield as his home.

He joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 1969 where he enjoyed a long career until he retired as a member of the Massachusetts State Police in 1994.

James was the beloved husband of Virginia M. (Koen) Coogan; the loving father of Thomas A. Coogan and his wife Eileen of Wakefield, Richard F. Coogan of Lynnfield, Virginia M. Leussler and her husband Charles of North Reading, Nancy A. Mulcahy and her late-former husband, Scott Mulcahy of Wakefield and Jacqueline Lamphier and her husband Michael of Wakefield. He was the brother of Elizabeth Kennedy of Weymouth, Mary Lou Devereaux of Somerville, Emma Madden of Merrimac, and the late John, Richard and Edward Coogan, Sarah O’Neill and Rosemary Cronin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jim “Papa” also leaves his cherished grandchildren John, Shane, Conor, Matthew, Nicholas, James, Colin and Genevieve. He was their biggest fan and cheering them on at their many sporting events was his favorite thing to do. Papa will always have a special place in the stands and in their hearts.

The funeral will be from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, February 10, at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 o’clock.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 9, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Interment will be at Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne.