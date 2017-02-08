Janet Spano

Published in the February 9, 2017 edition

NORTH READING – Janet L. (Vecchia) Spano of North Reading died Feb. 5. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Spano. Loving mother to Jeffrey Spano and Christopher Spano and his fiance Nadia Lorena. Daughter of Rose and Frank Vecchia Jr. of Revere. Sister of Frank Vecchia III and his wife Johanna of Woburn, and Joanne and Michael Connors of Tewksbury. Janet is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), at Reading line on Friday, Feb. 10 at 8:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10am. Relatives and friends may visit the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8pm. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Janet’s name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or Brigham and Women’s Shapiro Cardiovascular Center Development Office 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd Floor Boston, MA 02116. www.cotafuneralhomes.com