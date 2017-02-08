Girls’ co-op hockey sweeps Marblehead home-away series

Feb 8, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the February 9, 2017 edition

By MAUREEN DOHERTY

NORTH READING — The co-op girls’ hockey team beat Marblehead 4-2 last Wednesday night at home to complete the home-away series sweep for the Tanners against the Magicians.

“I’m very proud with our effort level,” head coach Michelle Roach told the Villager. “The second chance efforts and one-on-one battles made the difference tonight. This was a big league game for us and we came out strong in the third to close it out.”

The victory improved the team’s overall record to 6-6-2. The players on the co-op team hail from Peabody, Lynnfield and North Reading under the umbrella of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and they play their home games at the McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink in Peabody.

The scoring was evenly paced by the Tanners.

In the first period, Kat DiGiulio opened the scoring with 9:22 remaining with an assist from Carolyn Garofoli.

Sammie Mirasolo followed up with an unassisted goal at 5:09 in the second period,

DiGiulio lit the lamp again at 7:54 in the third period, with assists credited to captain Elise Murphy and Garofoli.

The scoring was closed out with 6:36 remaining in the game as Sammie Mirasolo scored her second goal of the game, assisted by senior co-captain Caroline Buckley.

Hat trick for Murphy

The opening game of the two-game series on Jan. 29 resulted in a 6-2 victory for the Tanners, who were led by Elise Murphy’s hat trick. Jess Robert scored two goals and Kat DiGiulio tallied one.

Play hard against Panthers

The Beverly Panthers won a very tight game against the Tanners last Saturday night, Feb. 4 by a score of 4-2.

The sister act of Sammie and Cassie Mirasolo scored both goals against Beverly. The first goal was scored by Sammie Mirasolo from Elise Murphy and the second goal was scored by Cassie Mirasolo from Caroline Buckley.

The last Beverly goal was scored on an open net with 2.9 seconds remaining in the game, Roach said. “This was a big league game for us. Beverly is a talented team. We came ready to work hard and compete,” she said.

Roach continued, “Abby Buckley was outstanding in net with 39 saves and our defense led the charge for our team. I’m very proud with our overall effort and we look to carry this momentum into the next few weeks.”

At 6-7-2, the Tanners need to earn six points in their final five regular season games to earn a post season tournament berth, which is an attainable goal. In their remaining games they will face Oakmont at home Saturday at 12 p.m.; Medford away on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.; Beverly away on Feb. 18 at 7:20 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at home Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. and Melrose at home Feb. 22 at 5:15 p.m.