Hornets suffer two blowout losses; stand at 9-4

Feb 8, 2017 by jkeating624

Crushed by Newburyport 66-49

Published in the February 9, 2017 edition

By DAN NUNN

NORTH READING — The Newburyport Clippers broke a second place tie with the Hornets in the CAL Kinney Division with their resounding 66-49 victory at North Reading on January 31.

Junior Colin Boucher was the only NRHS player in double figures with 10 points off the bench.

The Hornets struggled mightily offensively in the first quarter and found themselves down 16-6 at the end of one. NRHS tried to creep back in it in the second quarter. But a late Newburyport run increased the lead back to 10 at 32-22 at the half.

The Clippers came out of halftime flying. They quickly went on an 8-0 run in the first two minutes of the half to push the lead to 18 and North Reading never recovered.

Defensive lapses led to easy Newburyport hoops as they scored 29 third-quarter points to go up 61-40 after three. The fourth quarter was a formality and Clippers cruised to victory.

Stung by Sachems 76-59

The Hornets suffered their second consecutive lopsided defeat, this time a 76-59 pounding at the hands of the Pentucket Sachems last Friday night.

Senior Mike McCauley led the way with a season- high 23 points. Colin Boucher had his second straight game in double figures with 12 points and senior captain Anthony Eldridge chipped in with 11 points.

The Hornets quickly went down 7-2. NRHS managed to turn things around though and took a 15-14 lead late in the first quarter. But wild momentum swings would continue the rest of the first half. The Sachems went on a 17-0 run then the Hornets responded with a 14-0 run and the score ended up 35-29 at the half.

Unfortunately the NRHS defense struggled mightily in the second half. Pentucket scored 41 points, outscoring the Hornets by 11 to go on to victory.

Upcoming games

The Hornets travel to rival Pioneer territory this Friday, Feb. 10 for a 6:30 p.m. tip off.

They’ll spend Valentine’s Day next Tuesday competing against the Chieftains at Masconomet starting at 6:30 p.m. and will return home for a matchup against the Triton Vikings on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.