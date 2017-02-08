Hornets record first hockey loss of season

Feb 8, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the February 9, 2017 edition

By Stephen Martellucci

Last Saturday afternoon, the North Reading High boys hockey team suffered its first loss of the season as they were edged by visiting Matignon, 2-1, at Kasabuski Rink in Saugus. With the non-league defeat, the Hornets record fell to 12-1-1.

“They are a Division 1 program and they play some pretty good teams,” said North Reading head coach John Giuliotti, as the Hornets are a Division 2 squad. “I was disappointed with the loss but now we can change our focus.”

Things started off great as Matt Corrieri scored just 18 seconds into the game assisted by Josh Zelikman. However, the Warriors tied it on the power play at the 8:20 mark of the first.

After a scoreless second period, Matignon got the game-winner with 1:52 left in the third. Giuliotti then pulled goalie John Day (15 saves) with 1:30 left but, despite heavy pressure, the Hornets couldn’t tie the game.

“Their goalie (Brian Wilshusen) was excellent,” stated Giuliotti.

Wilshusen made 46 saves as the Hornets outshot the Warriors on net 47-17.

Day fell to 12-1-1 overall in goal.

Last Thursday night, the Hornets shutout guest Masconomet, 3-0, to complete the season sweep over the Chieftains. They improved to 7-0-1 in the Cape Ann League.

“We got a jump on them early,” pointed out Giuliotti, as his team score twice in the first period.

Zelikman scored the first one 6:46 into the first assisted by Dylan Babcock and Corrieri. With 4:05 remaining in the first, Colin Chase made it 2-0 with Matt Gravallese assisting.

After a scoreless second period, Pat Scanlon scored at the 7:28 mark of the third, unassisted.

Day recorded his fifth shutout of the season with 25 saves as the Hornets outshot Masco, 27-25.

This Saturday afternoon at 4:30, the Hornets host Newburyport. The teams tied, 1-1, in the first meeting on Jan. 20th. Next Monday night, they face Saugus at Kasabuski in a non-league game at 7 pm. The Hornets are the home team in this one as Kasabuski is the home rink for both schools.

On Feb. 15, the Hornets return to CAL action as they go the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody to take on Lynnfield. North Reading beat the Pioneers, 3-1, in the first match-up on Jan. 4th.