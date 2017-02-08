House fire on Traveled Way

Feb 8, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the February 9, 2017 edition

NORTH READING – The North Reading Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday night at 6 Traveled Way. A box alarm was struck around 11:40 p.m. and several 911 calls were received reporting the fire.

A duty crew consisting of Captain Don Stats and Firefighters Vin Zarella, Cory Harris and Nick LeColst responded. Call back personnel manned Engines 1 and 4, along with Ladder 1 and Rescue 1. Chief Warnock and Deputy Galvin also responded. Upon police and fire arrival there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. The residents were not home at the time.

Captain Stats called for a working fire which brought an additional engine from Wilmington. The heavy fire was quickly knocked down and firefighters then spent a while overhauling and checking for hot spots. During firefighting operations some hazardous materials were discovered and the Department of Fire Services Hazardous Materials Team responded. Captain Stats and Firefighter Jon Burt who are members of the State Hazardous Materials Team assisted other responding technicians in determining that the chemicals were in containers and posed no immediate threat.

North Reading police and fire along with the state fire marshal are investigating. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Middleton and Reading provided coverage during the fire.