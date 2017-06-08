Merchants overcome four-run deficit in ICL opener

Jun 8, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Wakefield tops Somerville Royals, 7-4

Published in the June 8, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Merchants had a bad first inning and trailed 4-0. But they remained resilient and tallied seven unanswered runs in a 7-4 victory over the Somerville Royals in the Intercity League opener last night at Walsh Field.

The Merchants trailed 4-0 after the initial frame, but chipped away at the lead with a pair of runs in each of the second and third innings to tie the game. The contest remained deadlocked at 4-4 until Wakefield scored a single run in the last of the fifth inning. The Merchants then added two more runs in the sixth for a little breathing room.

Wakefield starter Greg Johnson surrendered the four runs, but all were unearned as Wakefield committed five errors in the contest. Johnson did earn the win by going five innings and yielding three hits. The right-hander struck out four batters, walked one, and hit a batter.

Joe Maguire pitched the final two innings for the Merchants and earned the save. The right-hander gave up two hits while striking out three batters and walking nobody.

The Merchants’ bats were in top form for the season opener as Wakefield carved out nine hits.

Bobby Losanno and Chris Butler both had two hits apiece, while Dillon Koster, Mike Sorrentino, Nick Napoli, Anthony Cecere, and Scott Searles each had a hit apiece.

Wakefield had five extra base hits with Losanno, Sorrentino, Napoli, and Butler clubbing doubles. Losanno also tripled in the game.

Napoli drove in two runs, while Losanno, Koster, and Butler each one RBI. Losanno also stole a base.

Losanno scored two runs, while Matt Mercurio, Koster, Sorretino, Napoli, and Butler each crossed the plate once.

The Merchants did their offensive damage against two Somerville pitchers, Rich Gilbride and Paul Fahey.

Gilbride (0-1) gave up five runs (two earned) on eight hits in four innings of work. The right-hander struck out three batters and walked one.

Fahey hurled two innings of relief giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out three batters. Fahey also hit a batter.

The Royals had five hits total with James McConville leading the way with two. George Crowley, John Collette, and Adam Johnson each had one hit.

Collette had a double, while Johnson and Brendan O’Flaherty each drove in a run. Also, McConville and Johnson each stole a base.

Crowley, Collette, McConville, and Johnson scored the four runs.

The Merchants take the field again on Friday night when they travel to Arlington to face the Trojans at 7 p.m. at Summer Street Field. Wakefield then hosts the Watertown Reds in a doubleheader on Sunday at Walsh Field. Game 1 starts at 2 p.m. and the Game 2 is slated to begin at 4 p.m.