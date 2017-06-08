Stampeding their way to a New England Title
Jun 8, 2017 by Keith Curtis
THREE WAKEFIELD youths contributed to winning the AAU 14U New England Invitational Baseball Championship recently as members of the Stampede baseball team. Both Colin Rudy and Cory Sample pitched complete game wins. Along with Luke Fitzgerald, the Stampede worked defensively and offensively to dominate and go 4-0 to win the championship. The Stampede team is based out of Woburn. (Kerri Rudy Photo)
Published in the June 8, 2017 edition.
