Zachary P. Frank, 24

Jun 9, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 9, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Zachary P. Frank, 24, of Wakefield died June 5 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston after suffering a cardiac arrest doing what he loved: playing basketball.

He was born August 10, 1992 in Boston, the son of Michael and Kelly (Papa) Frank. He attended Wakefield schools and graduated from Plymouth State University in 2014, where he was a member of the PSU lacrosse team. He was employed as an executive clothier by Tom James of Boston.

Zachary lived life to the fullest excelling at competitive sports and sales competitions. He loved to travel and spend time with his friends, his family and his colleagues at Tom James. He was a loving son and an incredible role model for his two brothers.

Zachary is survived by his parents Michael and Kelly and his brothers Maxwell and Dylan of Wakefield. He also leaves his maternal grandparents, Samuel and Mary Papa of West Monroe, NY. He is also survived by several beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Monday at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. There will be no calling hours.